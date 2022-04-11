Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) PT Lowered to €98.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €121.00 ($132.97) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Solvay from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Solvay from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Solvay from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solvay presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of OTC:SLVYY opened at $9.23 on Friday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.