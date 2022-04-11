aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.59.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.