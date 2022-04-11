Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $95.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

