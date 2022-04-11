Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 158.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.43 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

