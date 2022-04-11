FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $138.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

