Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $125.64 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

