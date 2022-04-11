Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,226 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $302.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

