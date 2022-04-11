Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,136,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $92.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

