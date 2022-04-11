Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,562 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,032,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 894,593 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 57.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after buying an additional 3,516,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after buying an additional 222,069 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

