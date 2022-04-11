Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,746 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 91.67.

RIVN opened at 38.80 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 33.46 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 52.53.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.