Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 239.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $4,866,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $8,852,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

TTEK opened at $154.75 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average of $162.59.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

