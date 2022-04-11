Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of EnerSys worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

ENS stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

