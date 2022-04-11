Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,746 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $1,602,000.

Several research firms recently commented on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

