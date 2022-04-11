Piper Sandler Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $322.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $274.00 to $322.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $254.11 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

