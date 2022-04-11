Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 22,908 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 564,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,792 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 897,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.40 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

