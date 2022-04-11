Piper Sandler Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $37.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.40.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.