MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MetLife by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 61.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

