SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCWX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCWX stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

