Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,576,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after buying an additional 56,320 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 329,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,178 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

ARWR opened at $48.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.