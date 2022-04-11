Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $133.17

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE FRT opened at $120.98 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

