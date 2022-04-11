Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 118,012 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.46% of Titan Machinery worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

