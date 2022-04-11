MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203,844 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $122.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

