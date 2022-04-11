Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

LSCC stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,112. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.