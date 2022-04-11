Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,814 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,195,876,000 after purchasing an additional 711,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $296.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.33. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

