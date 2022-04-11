Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $16.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $9,821,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Apple by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 203,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Apple by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 61,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

