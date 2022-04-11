Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HireRight (HRT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HireRight (NYSE: HRT):

3/26/2022 – HireRight was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – HireRight had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – HireRight had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – HireRight had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00.

3/18/2022 – HireRight was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2022 – HireRight had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – HireRight was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

HRT stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

