Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,621,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 12.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 4,651.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

EC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Ecopetrol Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.