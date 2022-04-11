Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,921 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 12,006.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,686 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,159. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.35 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

