Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,866 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445,307 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,892,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIB opened at $42.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.828 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.87%.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

