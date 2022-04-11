Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $401.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.12. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

