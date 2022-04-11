Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,732. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock opened at $110.90 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. CICC Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

