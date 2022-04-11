DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $101.95 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

