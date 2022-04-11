Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 182.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $84.36 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

