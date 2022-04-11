Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price at $100.50

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MNST stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,325,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

