TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $67.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.