Head-To-Head Survey: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) vs. Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Simulations Plus and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simulations Plus currently has a consensus price target of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $46.47 million 21.27 $9.78 million $0.55 89.09 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 128.26 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 23.13% 6.86% 6.36% Sharing Economy International -1,636.88% N/A -81.44%

Risk & Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Sharing Economy International (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops a mobile app, Autocap, which allows users to create an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

