Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.62% of Haverty Furniture Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 89,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $452.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.37. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

