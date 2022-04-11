Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 156,109 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.37% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth $105,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.04 on Monday. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

