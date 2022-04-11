Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 54,495 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.