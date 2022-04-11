Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 67,282 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,880. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.