Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its stake in Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

HAE opened at $59.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 139.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.