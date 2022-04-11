Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,556 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after acquiring an additional 147,118 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

NYSE:AER opened at $49.28 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

