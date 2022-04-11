Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SailPoint Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 244,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 206,854 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $49.59 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

