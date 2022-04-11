Ball (NYSE:BLL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising global demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. To capitalize on this demand and to drive long-term growth, the company has been investing in expanding production capacity. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive Ball Corp's results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Ball stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ball by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,169,000 after buying an additional 160,701 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.