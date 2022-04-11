54,680 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.18 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

