59,357 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,772 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,853,000 after buying an additional 61,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

NYSE:HE opened at $43.50 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

