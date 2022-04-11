Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Terran Orbital stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Terran Orbital Corporation.

