Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $38.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after buying an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $54,747,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

