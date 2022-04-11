Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $225.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.24 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average is $223.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

