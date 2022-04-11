Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Neogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $31.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.53. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Neogen’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

